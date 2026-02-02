There was a time when if you had a broken heart, you only had one destination: Arijit Singh. But move over, because Vishal Mishra is no longer just the guy who sang and composed Kaise Hua. Or the guy whose Indian Idol audition is still viral on the internet! With his new song, Kya Bataun Tujhe, the singer-composer is making a statement – he’s practically broken down The King Of Heartbreak club and claimed the throne

This song set the perfect brooding tone – your late-night companion to ease those random thoughts and collect all the scattered memories of your heartbreak and align them with the emotions of this song! Anyone who has ever loved and lost, or loved and stayed silent, would connect with the song in a jiffy!

Kya Bataun Tujhe is a track that breathes through its pauses. While the industry is busy chasing the reverb trend, Vishal Mishra goes back to the basics: raw, unadulterated emotion wrapped in a melody that often takes brilliant pauses in silence. Vishal’s voice has this specific pain that feels lived-in.

Since Arijit Singh has bid a goodbye to playback singing, making fans emotional and in distress, it seems like Vishal fills that void by bringing back the sadness in the romance genre. Honestly, he feels like the proper successor, and it is a beautiful succession in my opinion!

Written by Vishal Mishra himself, the lyrics are simple enough to hum but deep enough to push you on a nostalgia trip with your losses! Beyond the trends, it has the legs to stay on playlists. It’s the kind of song that proves you sometimes it is just the soul that connects to a song, and it is yours, telling your story, making that personal connection.

