Koimoi Musically Recommends ‘Ghar’ From ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’: Nikhita Gandhi & Mohit Chauhan’s Song Written By Irshad Kamil Is A Blessing To Your Ears

Koimoi Musically Recommends Song: Ghar

Movie: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Year: 2017

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Nikhita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan

Music: Pritam

Jab Harry Met Sejal was all about metaphors. While in the film, Sejal kept on looking for a lost ring, it came across at the end that she was not looking for her ring at all.

Similarly, this song titled Ghar from JHMS is all about metaphors. Plug in your earphones and listen to this beautiful melody and it’s a promise that it will take you somewhere else.

Let’s talk about the lyrics first. “Khaali hai jo tere bina, main woh ghar hu tera”

If you have seen the film, it’s easy to think that tourist guide Harry’s home is singing it for him but if you watch the film carefully, you’ll know the metaphor and that will hit you harder. Ghar is actually Sejal here, who in the film has been seeking a resident i.e. Harry, just like Harry has been looking for a Ghar without understanding.

“Ghoome phire tu chahe sab shehar, tu hai mera”

Harry in the film was a tourist guide and his job was to travel along with his clients and guide them. The irony was that he himself was misguided and it was only when a misguided Sejal met him in Europe, both of them found what they were seeking in reality.

“Mujh pe kab se likha hua tera hi naam hai, mujh me jo hai mera sabhi tera hi naam hai.. Chahat bhi tu meri aur haq bhi hai mera”

When you realise the truth, you claim it will all the belief and passion and that’s what these lines mean.

The song has beautifully sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Mohit Chauhan and it goes deep in your heart in just one listening. It will only grow with repeat listenings and will surely find a place in your playlist for a long long time. Pritam is one of the best music composers we have in Bollywood and this very piece proves the fact.

