Zoa Morani Shares A Health Update & Appreciates Nurses & Doctors: “The True Heroes For Sure…”

Always Kabhi Kabhi actress, Zoa Morani tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. After Baby Doll singer, Kanika Kapoor, Zoa is the second Bollywood celebrity to be diagnosed with the coronavirus symptoms.

She was admitted yesterday and has just shared a health update on social media.

Zoa wrote appreciating the doctors and said, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare …Feeling so safe in his hands …”

Meanwhile, Zoa’s sister Shaza and father and producer Karim Morani are also diagnosed with coronavirus and are going under treatment already.

As of now, there are more than 5300 coronavirus cases in India so far including 164 deaths across the nation. Maharashtra is the most affected state with almost 1000 plus cases. The reports of extension of lockdown are also doing the rounds on social media. We request all our readers to stay indoors and safe!

