Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown August 2019 RESULTS: Despite New Entrants, Akshay Kumar Still Rules The List!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown August 2019 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of August 2019’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of a couple of songs from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho, let’s see what has been the changes as compared to last month.

Let’s take a look at the results to know the songs that are raging amongst the audience!

Coincidentally, the top 4 songs are the same as last month. Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti (40.91%), Bekhayali from Kabir Singh (15.74%), another AK song Ve Maahi (14.63%) and Tujhe Kitne Chahne Laga (9.31%). Saaho’s Pyscho Saiyaan gains the 5th spot with 5.88% of the total votes. The bottom 5 are O Saki Saki (Batla House), Dhagala Lagli (Dream Girl), Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl), Fikar Not (Chhichhore) and Enni Soni (Saaho).

Here was the result for the Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown of the month of June. Stick to this space to see what songs make to the next month and how many new are included in it.