Exhibitor’s Take: Does War Has The Potential To Cross Baahubali 2 Lifetime Business?

Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer War is less than 10 days away from its release and the craze around the film is unprecedented. After a long time, a big Bollywood action film is coming and it features two big names in lead roles.

I got in touch with Vishek Chauhan, a film exhibitor from Bihar to discuss the prospects of the upcoming action film. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think War is going to take the biggest opening for any Bollywood film ever. The only problem with War is that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy might play a spoilsport but otherwise, War is going to take the biggest opening in the history of Bollywood. I think it is going to be huge. And if it can be a solo release on that day across India, it has the potential to even match Saaho. Because with War, you’ll get to see the actual potential of North India.” he said.

He further adds, “Bollywood is sitting on a huge market at this point. You have Uttar Pradesh, you have Delhi, you have Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Orrisa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan. South Industry is gaining hugely from a few states only. They are gaining huge profits simply by basing their films on Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. And you have 8-9 Andhras and even then you are not gaining that big because you are shortening your market.”

When asked about tax exemptions South Industry gets from state governments, he said that the trend came down after GST.

He then adds, “War is definitely going to show you the true potential of the rest of India and it is set to take the biggest opening of Bollywood ever.”

When asked precisely, if it will do 50-55 crores of opening day business, Vishek says “If you give it screens, War will do it for you.”

Talking about the lifetime potential of the film and can it cross the Hindi business of Baahubali 2 he says, “If the film is good and I think after looking at the trailer the film is going to be good. And if it happens it has the full potential to cross Baahubali 2.”

“The story seems very simple and linear. Hrithik Roshan goes rogue. Tiger goes after him. In the end, confusion will be cleared. Both will get together, there will be a twist, a villain will appear probably Ashutosh Rana or someone else who was harming Indian government. To expose him Hrithik went rogue and with the help of Tiger, he kicks the asses in the end. And with a song like Ghungroo and with a Hrithik and Tiger, their dance-off, it is going to set the box office on fire right from Mumbai to wherever. So 500 crores is not a big thing for this one. If a family drama like Dangal can go near 400 crores, why won’t a good action film do 500 crores? It will do 150 crores in just 3 days.” he concludes.

War directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Vaani Kapoor is slated to release on Oct 2. The film has been produced by YRF.

PS: The above thoughts are purely the opinion of Vishek Chauhan.

