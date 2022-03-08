Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Continuing forward, we today will be discussing nominations for the Best Female Playback Singer (films) category. We were blessed last year by the variety of songs from our beloved ladies. We have shortlisted four nominees here, including veterans like Sunidhi Chauhan for her voice in Saami Saami and Shreya Ghoshal for her Ratti Ratti song.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Female Playback Singer (Films) of 2021 below:

Shreya Ghoshal (Ratti Ratti)

Shreya Ghoshal is a magician when it comes to her soothing vocals. We got to hear her pleasing voice last year with Ratti Ratti song from Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The heartwarming track moves your heart and you can hear it on loop as many times as you wish.

Jasleen Royal (Ranjha)

Jasleen Royal has carved her own niche in the industry with her sweet yet deep voice. She’s among the rare breed of singers whose voice will calm you down till core and Ranjha from Shershaah is no exception. She elevates the romantic track with her vocals which ooze out emotions.

Priya Saraiya (Kalle Kalle)

Kalle Kalle from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is among the gems of songs Bollywood has produced in recent times. Kudos to the fresh and mesmerising vocals of Priya Saraiya, you can actually relate to the song’s emotion of missing someone badly.

Sunidhi Chauhan (Saami Saami)

Last on the list is Sunidhi Chauhan, who ended the year with a bang! Saami Saami from Pushpa became a rage all over, and its Hindi version too became an instant hit thanks to Sunidhi’s versatile vocals. Sunidhi brings out the playfulness and romance with her voice, which is amusing and refreshing to hear.

