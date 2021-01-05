Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Now, we are moving towards a closure of the poll as today, we’ll be taking a look at the some best performance of females in web series. It’s really great that there are a lot of names in this category. We tried to keep it minimal but couldn’t help it mentioning 7 names in the final list. It includes likes of Rasika Dugal from Mirzapur 2, Shreya Dhanwanthary from Scam 1992 and many others.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Actress (Web Series) Of 2020 category:

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Advertisement

Aarya demanded varied emotions for the character of its titular lead. And, yes, as expected Sushmita Sen nailed her portrayal. She was lauded by both masses as well as critics, thus proving to be her successful comeback. Those who found the series a bit average one called Sushmita’s performance as a saving grace. After spending so many years in the industry, her charm and desirable screen presence is still intact. One of the best female comebacks for sure!

Shreya Dhanwanthary (Scam 1992)

Shreya Dhanwanthary played her part really well in Scam 1992. It’s said that behind every successful project, there’s a team effort. Amongst all, Shreya’s work too helped in making this drama series shine a bit more. Her portrayal of Sucheta Dalal is one of the best acts of journalist in recent times. Really a game-changing performance by Shreya.

Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur 2)

Rasika Dugal is raising her bar with each project. It’s really impressive to see her slipping in a subtle role of IPS trainee in Delhi Crime and then, slaying desi character like Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur. Speaking of the second season, she was one step up what we saw in the first season. She was more fierce and displayed more emotions in Mirzapur 2.

Nithya Menen (Breathe 2/ Breathe: Into The Shadows)

Nithya Menen played a character of Abha Sabharwal, the wife of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan). After leaving an impact in Malayalam and other regional industries, Nithya exposed herself in Bollywood through Mission Mangal. From 2019’s hit to Breathe, she shows a huge jump. She excels as Abha and as her character develops, we get to see her true potential. Her effortless screen presence is a treat to watch.

Nimra Bucha (Churails)

There are very few actors who can emote through their eyes and that’s the very reason, Nimra Bucha makes a cut here. She plays murderer Batool Jan who has killed her husband. Her character has a lot of emotional depth and Nimra effortlessly pulls it off with a folded sleeve.

Neha Sharma (Illegal)

Neha Sharma has been the part of the industry for a long now, but no one dared to use her potential than just presenting her as eye candy. Illegal does justice to Neha’s calibre. She delivers her career-best performance. As Niharika, she brings out her honest, strong yet vulnerable and emotional side on-screen really well.

Gul Panag (Paatal Lok)

Gul Panag is one of the brilliant actresses of Bollywood but she hasn’t been lucky enough to get good scripts. With Paatal Lok, Gul gets a well-written character of Renu, the wife of Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat). She keeps it subtle and does complete justice as Renu without going over the board.

Polls Vote For The Best Actress (Web Series) Of 2020: Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Shreya Dhanwanthary (Scam 1992)

Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur 2)

Nithya Menen (Breathe 2)

Nimra Bucha (Churails)

Neha Sharma (Illegal)

Gul Panag (Paatal Lok) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Alaya F In Jawaani Jaaneman To Arushi Sharma In Love Aaj Kal, Vote For Best Debutante Of 2020

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube