Koimoi Audience Poll: Music, an escape that we all needed more this year than any time throughout our lives. 2020 was a year of the new normal, but one thing that kept us sane and took us away from the turmoil outside our doors was the music. It could have been a challenging ride for all of us if not music. The international scene bloomed with tracks that redefined genres, travelled miles and spoke to hearts that felt the lyrics. Be it Lady Gaga’s album Chromatica or Harry Styles crooning Watermelon Sugar, the year definitely had some amazing tracks.

Advertisement

As 2020 comes to an end, we present to you nominees for the best international track of the year. Vote for the one that made your year less chaotic and added a rhythm to it.

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Trust The Weeknd if all you need is some aching music that portrays longing plus some upbeat magic. Blinding Lights is a quick tour to the ‘80s and the music is sheer nostalgia. In our opinion, the video of the song deserves much more credit that it has actually got.

Advertisement

Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

“So, before you go || Was there something I could’ve said || To make your heartbeat better? || If only I’d have known you had a storm to weather || So before you go…” Do I even need to tell you why Before You Go makes it here? Lewis Capaldi sprinkles his magic all-over this Melancholy and the faded shots add more intensity.

Rockstar – Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch

Let us take a turn towards some trippy numbers. Dababy’s Rockstar music video that also featured Roddy Ricch is set a dystopian era and demands your attention from the word go. Dababy singing amid a zombie outbreak is a treat.

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

How did you even think this Harry Styles number will not make it to the nominations. Styles on a beach dressed in the most gender-neutral attire defining his evening with the most refreshing music, did we need anything more to soothe us amid the pandemic? Watermelon Sugar deserves this nomination.

Monster – Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes

It is Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber getting together you guys. Technically that is a reason enough to fall in love with this piece of music. Monster that gives a stage to both amazing artists has a lyrics that cryptically says a lit more than it looks. Vote if you have already decoded or decoding.

Godzilla – Eminem

The Rap God has spoken and it undoubtedly has to be killer. Godzilla ft. the late Juice Wrld is all kinds of excitement. Be it the pace, the lyrics or the quirky video idea, it all sums up to be a rollercoaster we all want to get on board.

Polls Vote For The Best International Track Of 2020: Blinding Lights (The Weeknd)

Before You Go (Lewis Capaldi)

Rockstar (Dababy ft. Roddy Ricch)

Watermelon Sugar (Harry Styles)

Monster (Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes)

Godzilla (Eminem) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Stick to Koimoi for the results!

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji To Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 – Vote For The Best Action Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube