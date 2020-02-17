MEGA Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Best Actor, Best Actress & Best Movie – Check Out The Winners Of THESE Categories

Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: For over one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2019’ and today, we are here with a fourth edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories- Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Movie. Let’s go through the results:

Best Actress

Actresses like Rani Mukerji as Shivani Roy (Mardaani 2), Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmi Bai (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi), Alia Bhatt as Safeena (Gully Boy), Kareena Kapoor Khan as Deepti Batra (Good Newwz), Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi (Badla), Vidya Balan as Tara (Mission Mangal), Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha (De De Pyaar De), Kangana Ranaut as Bobby (Judgementall Hai Kya), Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai (Panipat) and Bhumi Pednekar as Indumati (Sonchiriya) were nominated in the category.

Rani Mukerji ruled the category with 32% of the votes for her outstanding performance in Mardaani 2. She’s followed by Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika (24%) and Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy (17%).

Best Actor

Actors like Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh (Kabir Singh), Akshay Kumar as Havaldar Ishar Singh (Kesari), Ranveer Singh as Murad (Gully Boy), Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar (Super 30), Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra (De De Pyaar De), Ayushmann Khurrana as Karamveer Singh (Dream Girl), Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Luthria (War), Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Ayushmann Khurrana as Ayan Ranjan (Article 15), Amitabh Bachchan as Badal Gupta (Badla) and Ayushmann Khurrana as Balmukund Shukla (Bala) were shortlisted for this category.

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh) won in a very close battle having 28% of the votes against Akshay Kumar’s (Kesari) 27%. Ranveer Singh is at 3rd position with 15% of the votes.

Best Movie

Movies like Kabir Singh, Kesari, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Super 30, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, War, Badla, Dream Girl and Housefull 4 were nominated in this category.

Again Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (28%) emerged victorious by a whisker against Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (27%). Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is at 3rd position with 11% of the votes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!