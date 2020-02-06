Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari To Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, VOTE For The Best Film

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Coming to the concluding high of our yearly awards, we take a look at the films that made last year memorable. From Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, the year was full of wonderful stories.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Movie of 2019:

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a story of courage told with utmost honesty. Vicky Kaushal’s disciplined performance and the way of balancing tensions, thrills make this a movie you don’t want to miss.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a once-in-a-blue-moon film! There rarely comes a film that perfects almost everything. This is an interpretation of emotions at its best. It’s not all about rap music, it’s about humanness and achieving your dreams.

Badla

Badla does not just keep you hooked till the end but it destroys your delusion of ‘I’ve predicted the climax’. Outstandingly performed mind-numbing drama that is on a slow burner and in those last couple of minutes, it explodes like a good dream.

Kesari

Kesari is a brave depiction of courage. Akshay Kumar’s streak on delivering memorable performances is not ending anytime soon. Akshay Kumar gives in all to the character and it pays very well.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh gives Shahid Kapoor another chance to prove himself yet again of how brilliant an actor he is. It’s not Shahid who shines alone, it’s a team film where everyone perfectly contributes to the narrative. Highly recommended!

Super 30

Super 30 surely has the heart at its right place i.e in the head. Hrithik Roshan’s spellbinding performance maintains the Intrigue. Watch it for what it has to say, rather than what it shows.

War

Watch War it for its action & style. Hollywood comes up with such actioners & if you want to see how Bollywood has achieved that, go for it. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff deliver memorable performances.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 is unabashed, crazy, insane fun. A proper out-and-out comedy, without a mashup of any other genre, after ages. It was a perfect festive watch!

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal depicts a mission showcasing an achievement that everyone is proud about. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and other actors do a wonderful job of bringing this real story on screen.

Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl not only bursts the stress but also reminds you of how bad Bollywood was missing a good -written out and out comedy film.

