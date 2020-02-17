Box Office: Apart From Love Aaj Kal 2020, These 13 Bollywood Sequels Collected Less Than Its Previous Part

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone when released back in 2009 was a solid hit at the Box Office. With a business of 66.50 crores 11 years back, it was among the top grossers of that year. As Love Aaj Kal 2020 released this Friday, the expectations were to repeat the success.
However, the film has highly underperformed at the Box Office so much so that it won’t even cross the lifetime business of Love Aaj Kal (2009).
The film did start well with collections of 12.40 crores on Day 1 but Saturday and Sunday were pretty average. The overall weekend number was therefore 12 crores less than minimum expectations.
This is a big disappointment for the makers as well as industry because a sequel is always expected to do more than the previous part. In this case, the lifetime will be far below the first part one. However, it’s not like that Love Aaj Kal is the first franchise to disappoint. There have been many Bollywood sequels in the past which earned less than the previous one. Have a look at some of the major ones:
1) Rock On
Release Year: 2008
Box Office: 25.30 crores
Rock On 2
Release Year: 2016
Box Office: 11.50 crores
2) Tum Bin
Release Year: 2001
Box Office: 4.50 crores
Tum Bin 2
Release Year: 2016
Box Office: 3.50 crores
3) Kahaani
Release Year: 2012
Box Office: 59.26 crores
Kahaani 2
Release Year: 2016
Box Office: 32.80 crores
4) Ishqiya
Release Year: 2010
Box Office: 28.50 crores
Dedh Ishqiya
Release Year: 2014
Box Office: 27.50 crores
5) Dabangg 2
Release Year: 2012
Box Office: 158.5 crores
Dabangg 3
Release Year: 2019
Box Office: 150 crores
6) Happy Bhag Jayegi
Release Year: 2016
Box Office: 28.82 crores
Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi
Release Year: 2018
Box Office: 20.18 crores
7) Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
Release Year: 2013
Box Office: 19 crores
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3
Release Year: 2018
Box Office: 7.50 crores
8) Gangs Of Wasseypur
Release Year: 2012
Box Office: 26.5 crores
Gangs Of Wasseypur 2
Release Year: 2012
Box Office: 18.5 crores
9) Namaste London
Release Year: 2007
Box Office: 37.25 crores
Namaste England
Release Year: 2018
Box Office: 8.25 crores
10) Murder 2
Release Year: 2011
Box Office: 48 crores
Murder 3
Release Year: 2013
Box Office: 20.86 crores
11) Yamla Pagla Deewana
Release Year: 2011
Box Office: 55 crores
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2
Release Year: 2013
Box Office: 36.7 crores
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
Release Date: 2018
Box Office: 9.60 crores
12) Grand Masti
Release Year: 2013
Box Office: 102.5 crores
Great Grand Masti
Release Year: 2016
Box Office: 13 crores
Raaz 3
Release Year: 2012
Box Office: 70 crores
Raaz Reboot
Release Year: 2016
Box Office: 29 crs
