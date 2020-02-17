Box Office: Apart From Love Aaj Kal 2020, These 13 Bollywood Sequels Collected Less Than Its Previous Part

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone when released back in 2009 was a solid hit at the Box Office. With a business of 66.50 crores 11 years back, it was among the top grossers of that year. As Love Aaj Kal 2020 released this Friday, the expectations were to repeat the success.

However, the film has highly underperformed at the Box Office so much so that it won’t even cross the lifetime business of Love Aaj Kal (2009).

The film did start well with collections of 12.40 crores on Day 1 but Saturday and Sunday were pretty average. The overall weekend number was therefore 12 crores less than minimum expectations.

This is a big disappointment for the makers as well as industry because a sequel is always expected to do more than the previous part. In this case, the lifetime will be far below the first part one. However, it’s not like that Love Aaj Kal is the first franchise to disappoint. There have been many Bollywood sequels in the past which earned less than the previous one. Have a look at some of the major ones:

1) Rock On

Release Year: 2008

Box Office: 25.30 crores

Rock On 2

Release Year: 2016

Box Office: 11.50 crores

2) Tum Bin

Release Year: 2001

Box Office: 4.50 crores

Tum Bin 2

Release Year: 2016

Box Office: 3.50 crores

3) Kahaani

Release Year: 2012

Box Office: 59.26 crores

Kahaani 2

Release Year: 2016

Box Office: 32.80 crores

4) Ishqiya

Release Year: 2010

Box Office: 28.50 crores

Dedh Ishqiya

Release Year: 2014

Box Office: 27.50 crores

5) Dabangg 2

Release Year: 2012

Box Office: 158.5 crores

Dabangg 3

Release Year: 2019

Box Office: 150 crores

6) Happy Bhag Jayegi

Release Year: 2016

Box Office: 28.82 crores

Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi

Release Year: 2018

Box Office: 20.18 crores

7) Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

Release Year: 2013

Box Office: 19 crores

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Release Year: 2018

Box Office: 7.50 crores

8) Gangs Of Wasseypur

Release Year: 2012

Box Office: 26.5 crores

Gangs Of Wasseypur 2

Release Year: 2012

Box Office: 18.5 crores

9) Namaste London

Release Year: 2007

Box Office: 37.25 crores

Namaste England

Release Year: 2018

Box Office: 8.25 crores

10) Murder 2

Release Year: 2011

Box Office: 48 crores

Murder 3

Release Year: 2013

Box Office: 20.86 crores

11) Yamla Pagla Deewana

Release Year: 2011

Box Office: 55 crores

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

Release Year: 2013

Box Office: 36.7 crores

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Release Date: 2018

Box Office: 9.60 crores

12) Grand Masti

Release Year: 2013

Box Office: 102.5 crores

Great Grand Masti

Release Year: 2016

Box Office: 13 crores

Raaz 3

Release Year: 2012

Box Office: 70 crores

Raaz Reboot

Release Year: 2016

Box Office: 29 crs

