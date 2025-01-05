The makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18 have been facing immense flak ever since the latest promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar came out. The episode will see Salman bring to light the personal life of contestant Chahat Pandey and hint about her boyfriend. The promo has been receiving several brickbats for allegedly trying to defame a female contestant.

Chahat Pandey’s Promo

The promo will show Salman Khan showing Chahat Pandey posing alongside a cake with a romantic message. It seems to have been sent from her rumored boyfriend. Salman shows the same in the context of the actress’ mother claiming she does not have a boyfriend. Her co-contestant and former co-star Avinash Mishra could be seen hinting that he knows about the man in Chahat’s life and that the entire crew on their set knew about the same. Chahat looks visibly disturbed by these personal details of her life being flung out in the open.

Netizens Bash The Bigg Boss 18 Makers

One of the netizens stated, “What is wrong with the makers? How can they stoop so low?” While another user said, “Personal life Ki Koi Izzat Nahi Hain.” A netizen further said, “Lowest lowest lowest to stoop to. To deliberately bring outside information that is extremely personal and giving fodder for more character assassination.”

Another netizen said about Chahat Pandey’s promo and said, “Shame On Bigg Boss Makers, Ridiculous.” A user said, “Bigg Boss Ke Bahar Ke Information De Rahe Hain. Rule Break. This is disappointing on the part of the makers. Getting low day by day.”

A user added, “Channel is stooping to the lowest of lows. This is so not done, makers. You are invading a woman’s privacy just because her mother called you out and exposed you. Absolutely disgusting.”

Some netizens are also suspect the alleged reason behind this to be Chahat Pandey’s mother bashing Avinash Mishra during the family week. The makers have been previously bashed for allegedly being biased towards Mishra. Well, it will be interesting to see how this revelation by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will impact Chahat Pandey’s game on the show.

Take A Look At The Bigg Boss 18 Promo

