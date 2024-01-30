Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Garners 1 Million+ Followers In Just 2 Days After The Finale, Abhishek Kumar Registers A 123% Jump - Latest Social Media Report Card!

Bigg Boss 17: done, Bigg Boss OTT 3: next! But, before that, we’ve some final things to analyze about the top 5 finalists, and it’s an exciting outcome to ponder. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy, and he indeed has escalated his social media game as well. He did this garnering almost half a million followers on Instagram in a single day! Yes, you read that right.

We went through the followers jump of all five finalists and witnessed a great example of how Bigg Boss really helps boost your social media presence.

Apart from the fame the participants get, they know they’re also playing to up their social media game. That’s what exactly has happened this season as well, and Munawar has benefitted the most from it.

Let’s take a look at the followers’ jump on Instagram on the day of the finale & the day after that to see if things have improved for the Bigg Boss 17 finalists or not.

Arun Mashettey –

28th January (Finale): 13K+

29th January: 9K+

28th January (Finale): 105K+

29th January: 25K+

28th January (Finale): 32K+

29th January: 62K+

Abhishek Kumar –

28th January (Finale): 94K+

29th January: 210K+

Munawar Faruqui –

28th January (Finale): 573K+

29th January: 483K+

A million followers in 2 days!

The reason for showing the above stats from bottom to top is to understand the jump Munawar has achieved as compared to others. Not just on the day of the Bigg Boss 17 finale but also the next day as well.

Abhishek Kumar witnessed a crazy jump of 123% in followers the following day compared to the finale evening. But it’s Munawar Faruqui who has garnered over a million followers (1.05 million), combining both days, dropping every jaw on the floor. It’s definitely a crazy stat that has written Bigg Boss 17 winner all over it.

