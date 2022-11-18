Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen slamming Sumbul Touqeer in the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ over her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: “She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.”

Tina Datta reacts, saying: “Oh yes.” Salman further added: “And I think Shalin is quite aware of it.”

Shalin Bhanot reacted: “She is 20 years younger to me!”

Salman added: “Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina 5 mins to talk to him?” Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home.

To which, Salman replied: “So leave, who has stopped you?”

