Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen slamming Sumbul Touqeer in the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ over her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.
In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: “She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tina Datta reacts, saying: “Oh yes.” Salman further added: “And I think Shalin is quite aware of it.”
Trending
Shalin Bhanot reacted: “She is 20 years younger to me!”
View this post on Instagram
Salman added: “Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina 5 mins to talk to him?” Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home.
To which, Salman replied: “So leave, who has stopped you?”
Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Makers Slammed By Asim Riaz‘s Brother Umar Riaz For Being Biased, Says “So Archana Gautam Was Allowed To Enter…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement