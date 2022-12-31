The shockers on Dabangg host Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’ are unmissable. The latest BB 16 episode witnessed housemates being punished for their sins through a task called ‘Paap Ka Ghada’. In it, the housemates needed to confess who has sinned the most in the house according to them. The one they picked was then doused with black water. All the pent-up tension came to the fore in this task as contestants spilt the beans in the most explosive way. It was interesting to watch who were the sinners and non-sinners in the house.

Right after this task, Tina Datta found out that her close friend Shalin Bhanot has badmouthed her to Soundarya Sharma. She contended that she is being used by Shalin, who has earned a reputation for being fake. Shalin justified the badmouthing by saying that he was very upset, however, Tina maintains that she has never spoken ill of him even after he betrayed her. The equation between Tina and Shalin has been volatile, and it will now be interesting to see if they recover from this blow.

The drama doesn’t end here. Salman Khan’s vaar doesn’t sit well with Shalin Bhanot, who is questioned for yelling at Archana Gautam during a huge kitchen fight. The megastar reasons that many people contributed to the fight, and it surprised him that only Archana was being reprimanded. Shalin explained that he is done with Archana dropping personal remarks. His frustration about dealing with Archana is crystal clear that the tension between host Salman and Shalin – as they discuss the mudda.

Shalin is not the only one who got an earful from Salman. The host had a one-on-one conversation with Archana Gautam, who’s admonished for being a motor mouth and instigating contestants with personal remarks. Salman made it abundantly clear that she can be evicted from the house owing to her rash behaviour.

