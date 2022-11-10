Personalities such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will be seen as guests on the upcoming weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, hosted by Salman Khan.

Sunny and Arjun will be attending the show first as they will be promoting their upcoming season of the youth-based reality show ‘Splitsville’.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen in the next episode of Bigg Boss 16 promoting their upcoming creature comedy ‘Bhediya’ on the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, in the reality show, Archana Gautam was shown the exit door at 3.00 a.m. after she got into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakre.

Gauri along with Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary were nominated for eviction this week. However, it is not clear if the eviction would take place after Archana’s exit from the show.

