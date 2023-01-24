In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the nomination task will get all heated up as Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will once again be seen in a spat. Not only them, but Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary too get into a heated argument.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram a while ago, It starts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominating Tina. This is then followed by Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

In the Bigg Boss 16 promo, Sumbul is heard saying: “Priyanka, insaan ke aansuo ko uski kamzori mat samjhna (Don’t take a person’s teras for weakness).” To which, Priyanka replies, “Yeh filmy dialogue maarne se kuch nahi hoga (These dramatics are of no gain).”

Next comes Shalin Bhanot, who nominates Tina Datta for being fake. To this, she replies that he never found her fake before. Shalin then says, “Aap itni buri aatma hai (you are a terrible woman). I hate you Tina Datta.” Watch the promo here:

Bigg Boss 16 commenced in October, with rising TRPs the controversial reality show got a month’s extension and will have its finale on February 12. The contestants who still stand a chance of winning the trophy include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.

Who do you think will be nominated to be eliminated in Bigg Boss 16 this week? Let us know in the comments below.

