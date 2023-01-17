With just a month left until Bigg Boss 16 comes to an end, the competition between the remaining nine contestants is only heating further. While the housemates fight tooth and nail to secure themselves a place in the finale with the ‘Ticket To Finale Week’ task, some reports claiming Sumbul Touqeer will be making a voluntary exit has made the headlines.

As per the reports, the actress will be leaving the show owing to her father, Touqeer Hasan Khan’s ill health. However, the news is false and slamming them is none other than Papa Touqeer. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slamming reports of Sumbul Touqeer taking voluntary exit owing to her father’s health, the actress’ dad Touqeer Hasan Khan took to his Instagram and shared a video message for all the fans. Calling the reports ‘fake rumours,’ he said, “Namashkar, aaj subah se mujhe lagatar messages aur calls aa rahe hai. Mujhe pata chala ki kuch portals aur youtube channels pe yeh news ja rahi hai ki meri tabiyat theek nahi hai… (Namaste, since morning I have been receiving calls and messages after a new piece getting circulated by portals and Youtube channels that I am critically ill.)”

Sumbul Touqeer’s dad continued, “… Aur Sumbul voluntary exit le rahi hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, yeh news fake hai aur aap logon ki duaon se main 100 saal aur jeeyunga. (Sumbul is taking a voluntary exit. All this is fake, nothing, as stated, has happened and I am extremely well. With all your prayers I will live 100 more years.) “ Watch the Bigg Boss 16 contestant’s dad speaking here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOUQEER HASAN KHAN (@papatouqeer)

With last night’s nomination episode, the contestants in danger of leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house this week are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma. The remaining contestants in the house include Tina, Shalin, Sumbul, Soundarya, Shiv Thaker, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ To Fight Roman Reigns In WrestleMania 39 & No Vince McMahon’s Controversial Return Won’t Hamper It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News