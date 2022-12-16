Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 is topping the TRP charts and like all its previous seasons has become a hotspot for celebs to go and promote their upcoming films. After Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, Kajol and Revathi, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and more, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are here this week to promote Govinda Naam Mera.

Also starring, Bhumi Pednekar, GNM sees Vicky’s character have a fling with Kiara while he’s married to Bhumi. In a promo for tonight’s episode of BB16, we see the host pulls Kaushal’s legs as he makes the reel-live couple dance and then mentions Kat’s watching them. Vicky and Katrina got married in a dreamy ceremony in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barware in Sawai Madhopur. Read on to know about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Bhumi Pednekar will be missing from the Govinda Naam Mera promo episode, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have a blast with Salman Khan. From interacting with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants to dancing with the host, they indulge in everything.

As visible in the Bigg Boss 16 promo, Salman Khan gives Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani a situation wherein they are dancing on the terrace and suddenly are interrupted by his real-life wife Katrina Kaif. Enacting the situation, Vicky and Kiara begin dancing to Govinda’s popular song ‘Mai Laila Laila Chillaunga’. While Kaushal is first seen enjoying dancing, the colour drains from his face the moment he sees his imaginary wife watching them.

The expression change was quite hilarious and even Salman Khan could not control his laugh. While Vicky tries touching her feet asking for forgiveness, Khan steps in and takes her hand and begins dancing with her. The clip ends with all laughing their hearts out and Khan and Kaushal sharing a warm hug. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

How excited are you to see tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Fans Go Crazy As She Lifts The Trophy In A Viral Picture, Here’s The Truth Behind It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News