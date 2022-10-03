The much-awaited Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 16 began last weekend with much fanfare. The contestants of the show are already making headlines and giving much-needed entertainment to the Tv audiences. Amidst these, the latest report reveals that it’s not Sajid Khan but a TV actress is a highest-paid contestant on the show.

The controversial reality show kickstarted on October 2 with 16 contestants locked inside the house. Several popular names from the entertainment industry have entered the show. Let’s take a look at some of popular the contestant’s fees below:

Advertisement

Ankit Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)

Advertisement

Ankit, who is well known for playing the role of Fateh Singh in Udaariyaan, is drawing around 5-6 lakhs per week, as per a Bollywood Life report.

Tina Datta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina is a well-known actress in the TV industry. She found fame with daily soap Uttaran and now has entered the Bigg Boss 16 to entertain the audience. Reportedly, she is paid 8-9 lakhs per week.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

Priyanka is one of the popular faces in the television industry thanks to Udaariyan. She made an entry into the house with her on-screen lover Ankit Gupta. As per the report, the actress is getting paid 5 lakh per week.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia)

After finding some fame with Choti Sardarni, Nimrit entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to spice up the entertainment quotient. She is paid around 7.5 to 8 lakhs per week for her stint in Salman Khan‘s show.

Sajid Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid Khan (@aslisajidkhan)

The filmmaker is one of the most controversial contestants in the house. He paid around 4-5 lakhs per week. claims the report.

Manya Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@manyasingh993)

After winning Femina Miss India in 2015 and the Global India National Stardom Awards in 2022, Many has set her eyes to lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy this year. Reportedly, she is paid around 6-7 lakhs per episode.

Soundarya Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Sharma (@iamsoundaryasharma)

Soundarya is one of the hottest contestants on the show, she is known to be a popular face due to her web series and right now she is trying her luck to get good work in Bollywood. Soundarya is paid 3-4 lakh per week reportedly.

Sumbul Touqeer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Sumbul rose to fame with Imlie where she played the titular role. Now she has entered the Bigg Boss 16 to entertain her fans. Reportedly, she is now the highest paid contestant on the show drawing 12 lakh per week.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan’s #MeToo Controversy Makes Netizens Furious Over His Entry, Call The Show A ‘Daag Washing Machine’, Community Handle Says “Complete Silence On Allegations…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram