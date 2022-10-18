There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television and has been a mainstay on our screens for several years now. Currently, the show16th season is on air and Bigg Boss 16 is leaving an impact once more.

Apart from providing loads of entertainment to the audience, Bigg Boss is also known for doing wonders for the careers of its participants and also helping in expanding their fanbase. The same seems to be happening with BB 16 participant MC Stan. What makes us believe so?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, MC Stan has emerged as the biggest gainer on the list of Top Artist India. Jumping 40 spots up, he now stands at 148th spot. He has gained more than 200k+ monthly listeners on Spotify, which is one of the leading digital music, podcast, and video services in the world.

The official handle of DHH Records tweets, “MC Stan is the biggest gainer on Top Artist India, up 40 spots at 148, gained more than 200k+ monthly listeners on Spotify, after participating in reality show Bigg Boss season 16 aired last week.”

Meanwhile, MC Stan has been winning audiences’ love with the way he is playing inside the house. In one of the recent episodes, the rapper took a stand for housemate Gori Nagori when Sreejita De called her “illiterate” and “standard-less.” Several people took to Instagram and lauded the actor for raising his voice against De and other housemates who supported her.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Karanvir Bohra Lifts Poonam Pandey In His Arms & Gets Brutally Trolled By Netizens, “Control Uday Control”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram