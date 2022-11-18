Recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was action-packed. What looked like one of the interesting task days after a long time this season, things went awry towards the end of the day for the inmates.

After Tina sprained her ankle & Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion, later as Shalin continued to massage Tina’s foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks.

After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin replied back giving in to the provocation & instigation.

MC Stan went ahead & threatened to kill him. Shiv was also seen holding Shalin’s face & also pushed him.

The inmates came in to the rescue on time & separated the two. In the promo of Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman looks visibly upset with the incident & schools MC Stan for his use of language.

Ex contestants of the show Gauahar Khan & Devoleena were amongst many others who stood in support of Shalin.

Gauahar wrote in her tweet, ‘Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back , near his neck . So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully ! Shalin did not do anything wrong , he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad . Sick that whole group is full of bullies !’

Devoleena also tweeted: Priyanka & Shalin are emerging as the most strongest contestants of this season so far. Love the honesty of Archana. Filhaal toh yahin 3 hai jo hai. #bb16 @BiggBoss

