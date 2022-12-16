Viewers across the country wait with bated breath for the twists and shockers of Weekend Ka Vaar on COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’. While what it has in store for the housemates and viewers continues to be a mystery, Dabangg host Salman Khan welcomes ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the stage.

As soon as the reel couple enter, they groove on the energetic track ‘Bijli’ from their upcoming movie and set the tone for an entertaining episode filled with masti, music, and dance.

The highlight of tonight’s Bigg Boss 16 night is when megastar Salman Khan poses a hypothetical challenge to Kiara and Vicky, who are tasked with improvising a dance routine that they’re performing on a terrace and suddenly Vicky’s wife walks in on them. It’s a delight to watch Vicky and Kiara dance to ‘Kurta Phaad Ke’ with incredible energy.

Soon after, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani turn into RJs for BB Radio with the mission to entertain the audience along with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants of the show. The duo plays ‘Ye Ladki Pagal Hain’ and asks MC Stan to whom he would like to dedicate the song. Without a moment’s delay, the rapper dedicates it to Archana Gautam.

The RJs of the night then invite Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta to raise the roof by dancing to ‘Mann Bhareya’ and Shiv Thakare is asked to dance with all the girls of the house on ‘Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy’. With the tide of entertainment at its strongest, it would be interesting to watch out for the shockers of the ‘vaar’.

