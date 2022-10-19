COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is always filled with plenty of entertainment, drama, and excitement! Three weeks into the country’s favourite reality show and the viewers have been hooked on their seats. And there’s lots more to come! Seems like more trouble is about to brew in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot who have been cordial with each other so far, get into a tiff.

The reason? None other than the young chulbul Sumbul Touqeer! Her feelings were hurt when Gautam and Tina Dutta teased her about moving from one room to another and spending extra time in a certain room. Upset, Sumbul confides in Shalin, whose protectiveness and fury come to the forefront. Ego’s flare and voices are raised as it all comes apart when Gautam enters Sumbul’s room and Shalin steps in as the knight in shining armour mocking him about taking a ‘double shift’! Will the dynamics between these two change when there’s a damsel in distress? Will we see one of the biggest rivalries emerge in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house?

Amidst all the chaos, ‘Bigg Boss’ never misses to make the game interesting. He announces a new ‘Aap Kataar Mein Hai’ task which will decide the ‘Ration’ for contestants of Bigg Boss 16 for the whole week. With several powerful positions given to certain contestants in this task, it’s going to be very exciting to see which room will get to eat this week or not! In this very interesting ration ka vaar two contestants, Sajid and Abdu will be the shopkeepers who will be the in-charge of distributing the ration.

Shiv Thakare, the current Captain of the house is also the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task. He’s been assigned a special power to stop the task at any given point which can help seal the fate of the amount of ration the shopkeepers, he and the contestants receive. Who will be the lucky contestants to get ‘ration’ for themselves and their roommates? Or will there be a tug of war for ration across rooms?

