COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house is shaken by a captaincy-cum-ticket to the finale task contended by Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who have been friends hitherto. The task involves non-contenders pitching their support for the one who they think deserves to get ahead in the game. It will be interesting to see how they compete for captaincy and who earns the ticket to finale.

This task is testing equations and loyalties of the housemates to the hilt. In the latest episode, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot leave no stone unturned to influence Nimrit after Shiv chose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over her when he was asked who deserved to be in the finale.

Nimrit feels betrayed by Shiv and she is seen trying to forge an alliance with Shalin and Soundarya. Shiv and MC Stan notice it and guess that Nimrit is trying to get away from the mandali and set a separate strategy for the finale. To clear the air, Nimrit confronts Shiv about why he chose Priyanka over their friendship despite her supporting Shiv in multiple tasks. Shiv tries to defend his decision by heralding Priyanka as a deserving contender for captaincy. This explanation is not likely to go down well with Nimrit, who has been Priyanka’s rival and Shiv’s friend since the first few weeks in the house. Is this the beginning of the end for the mandali?

The task not only sours the friendship between Shiv and Nimrit, but also leads to many fights. During the task, Soundarya alleges that Shiv holds grudges and turns a mudda into a big issue. Another fight breaks out between Tina and Soundarya on women disrespecting women and character assassination. This unexpected drama is just a tease of what’s to come once the competition to win the season heats up. Find out who nabs captaincy and makes it to the finale.

