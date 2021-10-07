Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 has only started less than a week ago but the masala is at its peak. This season, all the contestants are full of zeal and fire! Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali to Tejasswi Prakash – some of the members have already shown their fun side. But actor Kushal Tandon is pissed at Karan Kundrra over age-shaming Shamita Shetty. Read on for all the details!

It all happened during a fun sequence when Bigg Boss allotted a map to the members of the jungle after a successful task. They were supposed to collect more such pieces to make a way to enter the main house. Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty ended up hiding the map in order to stop the others from finding a place in the main house.

As things got heated up, Jay Bhanushali and others blocked the way from the Bigg Boss 15 main house and said they will only let them access it once the map is returned. During a heated argument, Shamita Shetty ended up calling the inmates ‘classless.’ To this, Karan Kundrra lost his calm and called the actress ‘aunty.’

Reacting to the same, Kushal Tandon in a now-deleted tweet wrote, “Abeeee karan Kundra , you are a jananniii , age shaming Shamita ? And how old are u bro ? 37, Pagleeeeeeeee get a life and get well soon , charging on Prateek like a dog pack. Actually u all are a dog pack except jay , and yes Prateek is a tiger, graceful tiger.” (sic)

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Kushal also corrected Kamya Punjabi and told she was wrong in supporting Karan Kundrra. He reacted to one of her tweets and wrote, “Baby you are supporting a wrong gurl , not a real man , he cant digest that he was hosting a show in which a guy was is student and now his contender true as fu*k.”

