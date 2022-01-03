Surbhi Chandna says she entered the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house to make it more interesting and there is no one as such whom she supports. She calls Umar Riaz a strong contestant and Shamita Shetty a dignified player.

Surbhi, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri and Munmun Dutta have entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house as challengers.

Surbhi Chandna says: “I have not entered the house to support anyone but just to wake up the contestants and make them realise that now the finale is near so it’s time to be in action. But, at the same place, it is sad that we are approaching the finale and I can’t comment on who will be the winner. Of course, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash are playing well. Shamita has no connection inside the house but still, she is playing so well and with dignity.”

As a challenger, Surbhi has performed several tasks and then gave them to the contestants as a challenge to win Ticket To Finale. One such task that according to her was most tough and memorable for her was eating green chillies.

“I have eaten green chillies. Just to give them a challenge I had to do that. But that moment will always be with me forever,” added Surbhi.

Surbhi Chandna who has done shows like ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Sanjivani’ and ‘Naagin 5’ has been often asked by her fans if she wants to be part of ‘Bigg Boss’ as a contestant and she says she will love to be on ‘Bigg Boss’ whenever she is willing to show her real self.

“Right now I am happy to be on the show as a challenger but as a contestant will definitely come sometime when I am open to showing my real self and mentally prepared for that,” Surbhi concludes.

