Bigg Boss 14 UNSEEN! Sidharth Shukla To Hina Khan: "Shehnaaz Gill Mere Pao Dabati Nai Thi, Mai Dabwata Tha"

Bigg Boss 14 has just started and is already making a buzz around the corner. The three ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are making sure of being in the news for all the possible reasons and well, that’s what BB house is for.

Advertisement

A video of Hina and Sidharth is going viral on social media where we can see the two discussing Shehnaaz Gill and how nice and caring she was towards the actor.

Advertisement

Every other day we witness these hashtags on social media where Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s armies trend them on social media for whatever reasons. #SidNaaz is one of the most used hashtags in the history of Bigg Boss.

Hina initiates the conversation and says that Shehnaaz was taking care of Sid in the last season and often seen pressing his legs to which, Sid replied, “Wo mere pao dabati nahi thi, me dabwata tha.” Listen to their conversation here:

We wish Shehnaaz was a part of this season too!

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been making headlines with Nikki Tamboli this season. The Telugu actress has been in the news for her growing closeness with Sid and it’s quite evident.

Yesterday, the makers released a new promo of the show where 5 girls were seducing Sidharth to win the immunity task and netizens didn’t like it and hence started trending #BoycottBB14.

There seems to be a long list of people who are having problems with Bigg Boss 14 and the alleged reason is vulgarity. It seems the people have disliked the tasks Bigg Boss 14 contestants are being made to do. While they have called such acts vulgar and dirty they also want the show to stop. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s fans have also rejected BB14 because as the ex-contestant returns to this season as a senior he isn’t doing for what he is liked.

In the promo, Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia was seen seducing Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task of the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, tell us in the comments section below if you’re missing Shehnaaz Gill as much as Sidharth Shukla is missing her.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni SLAMS Baseless Stories On Jasmin Bhasin & Sidharth Shukla’s Allegedly Growing Closeness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube