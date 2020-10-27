Bigg Boss 14: This Is How Rahul Vaidya Uses Jaan Kumar Sanu's Insecurity Against Him

A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism, the two were bound to get into a nasty fight.

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, things get ugly when housemates Nikki Tamboli and Jaan are going through a rough patch in their friendship after the captaincy task. Nikki seems to be drifting towards Rahul lately, and she has an issue that Jaan is getting influenced by other housemates and plotting games against her.

On the other hand, Jaan has an issue that Nikki is trusting Rahul although the latter has spoken ill about her behind her back.

Upset after the nomination task, Jaan gets affected because of this, and he was expecting Nikki to stay on his side. Nikki still went ahead and spoke to Rahul, and that disturbs Jaan even more.

Rahul uses Jaan’s agitation against him further and pokes him, which irritates Jaan and he pushes Rahul.

Meanwhile, on last night’s episode Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya saiid, “Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism see sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own).”

Rahul Vaidya’s words shock all housemates and they express disapproval at Rahul’s choice of words. Jaan Kumar Sanu replies saying he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. Rahul counters saying that doesn’t need a famous father. At this, Jaan gets angry and screams “Baap pe mat jaa”.

#Nepotism started trending on Twitter on Monday morning. Many social media users lauded Rahul for calling out on nepotism. One user said, “#RahulVaidya well done, finally someone have guts to say this #Nepotism @rahulvaidya23”.

Another commented, “#RahulVaidya he is so real. I know he was not that strong at first and took his time to open up. But I’ve seen this guy never speaks rubbish like other members. And the main thing is he sticks to his every point. We should support him. He is playing alone. #Nepotism #JaanKumarSanu.”

