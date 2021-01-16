While Bigg Boss 14 is in the headlines because of its contestant’s behaviours and their ever-changing equations in the house, this article is different. We bring you some sad news about the team that tries their best in making the show a success. Two employees of the controversial reality show met with a major accident post-shooting tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Advertisement

The accident reportedly took place outside the sets, and one lost her life owing to it. As per the news report, Pista Dhakad, who was working as a talent manager with the show’s production company Endemol Shine India, is no more after the unfortunate accident.

Advertisement

As reported by Spotboye, the team was shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan yesterday on their Film City set. Post wrap up, Pista Dhakad and one of her assistants left the venue on an Activa. But owing to the darkness on the roads, their scooters slipped into a hole, and the duo fell from the bike.

The site further added that “the other person was on right whereas Pista was on left that’s when a vanity van came from behind and unknowingly ran over her.” The talent manager, who was 24-year-old, died on the spot.

It said that while working with Endemol Shine India, Pista Dhakad worked on a couple of reality shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The site also said that she shared a good rapport with many actors and everyone is shocked by this sad news.

Team Koimoi offers its condolences to Pista Dhakad’s family on their loss.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and update about Bigg Boss 14 and the entertainment world.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: From Playing Rugby For Delhi Hurricanes To Being A Certified Scuba Diver – Some Unknown Facts Of The Actor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube