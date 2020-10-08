Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Bizarre Items Task, 5 Things We Aren't Impressed With!

Bigg Boss 14 has started with full swing on Monday, and it’s nothing like we’ve seen in previous seasons. Salman Khan made the audience laugh with his jokes during the show’s launch episode last weekend. This time, the contestants in the show are Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Kohli, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Advertisement

Along with these 11 contestants, three former participants are also in the house. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan play the role of toofani seniors. The trio will decide what the contestants will do when it comes to their bedrooms, clothes and belongings and kitchen.

Advertisement

We’ve seen the first three episodes, and we are not totally impressed with Bigg Boss 14. Read below what has left us unhappy in this season already:

1. A Messy Season

The concept of accepted and rejected must have looked good on paper. But now that the show has started, it seems strange. Rubina Dilaik is the only rejected contestant who has not got an entry inside the house. She resides in the garden area. To be honest, it doesn’t add any spark in the show; especially when Rubina appears one of the strongest contestants.

2. Too much Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla has already won season 13. But why is he been hyped so much? The show should be about Bigg Boss 14 contestants. However, with the latest task ‘Sid Island’, the makers have disappointed.

3. The Clothes/Item Concept

Contestants in the house can take only seven items or clothes every day. Hina Khan is responsible for this when people inside the house decide what clothes/items they want. It’s pandemic time, and there are those inside the house who said they are wearing the same clothes. Taking away people’s basic things just for the task when cleanliness is what they should promote through their show is a wrong move.

4. Toofani Seniors

Why do we need toofani seniors inside the house? The show is not about them. But they’ve been in arguments with the old as well as new contestants, thus taking away their limelight. Bigg Boss 14 is about the celebs who participated this year. But, sadly, makers are taking away their initial days of knowing each other well and finding who they tune in the most with.

5. Nikki Tamboli

If you’ve seen yesterday’s episode, you must have known Nikki Tamboli cannot think of anyone beyond her. Nishant Singh Malkhani was ready to sacrifice his items, but she wasn’t. It clearly showed her greedy side and how she doesn’t care about people. She agreed to give up on her items after Sidharth Shukla spoke to her. It’s quite unfair that a former contestant is interfering in the game that should be played with current contestants. It not only enables her toxic behaviour of not caring about others but as a viewer, it puts you off that this season is also more about Shukla than anyone.

Have you watched Bigg Boss 14? Let us know what you like or dislike from the current season so far!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni SLAMS Baseless Stories On Jasmin Bhasin & Sidharth Shukla’s Allegedly Growing Closeness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube