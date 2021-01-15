Fighting, cursing, and abusing over trivial things are nothing new inside the Bigg Boss house. In the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Rubina Diliak and Eijaz Khan had an argument over the Eggs, muesli and cornflakes ration. Now in tonight’s episode, she will get into a nasty fight with Sonali Phogat.

Besides these fights among contestants, we saw that the host Salman Khan reprimanding Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla over their actions and comments. The Dabanng star has been criticizing the duo over a couple of last few Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman called out Rubina and Abhinav over their ‘false narrative’ remark against Eijaz Khan. It seems the criticism didn’t sit well with the actress. Now according to Bollywood Life, Rubina has allegedly threatened the makers inside the confession room with a voluntary exit should Salman ever pick on them again.

The report further claims that Rubina Dilaik took the action after a fight with Sonali Phogat. She said to allege that people are just pouncing on her and targeting her for no reason, and she has no strength left in her to fight anymore.

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make her entry inside the Bigg Boss house to fill in for Vikas Gupta, who is temporarily leaving the house owing to his health issues. Reportedly, Rashami Desai was supposed to make an entry as a proxy for Vikas.

A source revealed to SpotboyE, “Rashami Desai was asked to enter the house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy. But the actress couldn’t make it for the show due to her prior commitments and hence the next they requested to enter was Devoleena Bhattacharjee who excitedly said yes for it. Devoleena who is also a friend of Vikas was excited enough to help him as in the last season Vikas paid his proxy when she had to come out for her back injury”.

What do you think about Rubina Dilaik threatening with a voluntary exit? Let us know in the comments.

