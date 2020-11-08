Eijaz Khan has been making noise ever since the actor has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. From his heated arguments with Kavita Kaushik to Jaan Kumar Sanu; the Tanu Weds Manu actor is making headlines every now and again. The latest to throw shade at him is actor Karan Patel.

Advertisement

Karan happens to be a huge Bigg Boss fan and has been religiously following the various season of the show.

Advertisement

Karan Patel took to his Instagram account and updated a story that read, “Bhai samajh nahi aa raha ki pehle kya theek karwaya jaye, tere shoulder ka phatta hua ligament, ya, teri phati hui aawaaz??”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor further added one more story that read, “Guys if you don’t even show a one minute visual of the #RedZone contestants, how do you expect people to realise that they have to vote for them to save them…. #BiggBoss14 NO ZONAL DISCRIMINATION PLEASE. We want to see all the contestants in an episode”

Karan Patel is good friends with Shardul Pandit who happens to be in the red zone currently and is supporting him like one.

A while ago, during Jasmin Bhasin’s fight with Rahul Vaidya, Patel called Vaidya ‘Trash’ and wrote, “One word to describe Rahul Vaidya… disgusting”, “Rahul Vaidya is hands down Bigg Boss 14’s big trash.”

Meanwhile, before entering the house, actor and Jasmin’s rumoured boyfriend Aly told IANS that he would be the support system for the actress, and that’s what he seems to be doing.

Last week, Jasmin Bhasin had an emotional breakdown after her tussle with housemate Rahul Vaidya, and she accused him of trying to intimidate her with his physical strength. Her reaction was met with flak from many on social media. In fact, host and superstar Salman Khan also said that she was wrong to give the incident such a spin.

What are your thoughts on Karan Patel’s comment on Eijaz Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Bigg Boss 14, updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Text Input: IANS

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin Officially In A Relationship? Vikas Gupta Drops Hints!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube