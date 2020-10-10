Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Comes In Support Of Rubina Dilaik & Says, “Logon Ki Ego Ko Yeh Baat Hazam Nahi Hui”

Bigg Boss 14 has just started and is already creating a lot of buzz around the corner. The three ‘Toofani Seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are going to extreme extents to make sure that BB fans are getting enough masala to rejoice. The latest to this is Rubina Dilaik’s getting into a serious argument with the seniors in the house.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Colors TV released a new promo of BB14 where we saw Rubina giving it back to all the seniors for not being logical enough.

Advertisement

Now, coming forward in Rubina Dilaik’s support is Kamya Punjabi. She took to her Twitter handle to support this Bigg Boss 14 contestant and wrote, “Rubina was talking sense about the number of items, n i completely agree with her but logon ki ego ko yeh baat hazam nahi hui aur ho gaya saara ghar uske khilaaf. Welldone @RubiDilaik #BigBoss14 @ColorsTV”

Rubina was talking sense about the number of items, n i completely agree with her but logon ki ego ko yeh baat hazam nahi hui aur ho gaya saara ghar uske khilaaf. Welldone @RubiDilaik #BigBoss14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 9, 2020

Kudos to Kamya for speaking her mind on this and supporting her friend.

Punjabi is one actress who is a die-hard Bigg Boss fan and she rigorously follows the show and support contestants on her social media account. Last season she was cheering up for Sidharth Shukla and used to tweet after almost every single episode of the show.

Rubina’s statements obviously didn’t go well with the seniors and it irked them instead. Later, Colors TV shared another promo from Bigg Boss 14 where Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli were fighting to keep their immunity while the other contestants were trying to snatch it from them.

While Abhinav was sitting in the loader, he was thrown red chilli powder and it made Rubina lost her cool. She started yelling in the house at the top of her lungs and let’s see if she would want to do this further.

Meanwhile, to get the immunity, Nikki had to seduce Sidharth and that’s how she won it. But this didn’t go well with the Bigg Boss fans and they started trending #BoycottBB14 on Twitter.

Do y’all agree with Rubina Dilaik and Kamya Punjabi here? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2’s Pankaj Tripathi On Trailer Receiving So Much Love: “Even I Can’t Wait For The Release Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube