Bigg Boss 14 concluded last night, and we were presented with actress Rubina Dilaik as the winner. While millions were rooting for her to lift the trophy, thousands worldwide hoped to see actor Aly Goni take home the coveted prize.

Early this morning, we met the actor on the sets of the Salman Khan hosted show and spoke to him about several exciting things, including Nikki Tamboli receiving more votes than him on finale day. During the exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor also spoke about his friendship with co-contestant Rubina.

Talking about how he was feeling at the moment, Aly said, “Aacha bura – dono bhi, mixed feeling.” Talking about being shown the exit as the third runners-up, Aly Goni said, “Mera bhi sapna tha yaar jeetne ka, sabka hota hai. Jitna kareb kareb aao utna acha lagta hai par agar fourth pe tha jana toh theek hai. Joh fesla kiya logo ne kiya, it’s okay. (Even I dreamt of winning the show like everyone else. As you get closer to the finale you feel nice. If I was meant to be out on the position so be it. The decision was that of the people.)”

Seeing Aly Goni being asked to leave the Bigg Boss 14 house before Nikki Tamboli, fans weren’t happy. When asked how he feels about it, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein said, “I don’t know. Main ghar ke andar tha muje kuch pata nahi hai ki bahar kya chal raha tha. Toh mai kaise bol sakta hu. (I was in the house so I don’t know anything about what’s happening in the real world. So I can’t comment.)” He added, “Joh hua hai woh hua hai, mai woh change nahi kar sakta. Par mera fans ne muje itna pyaar diya, itna mera saath diya, toh kahi na kahi unko dunk hona zahir hai. (What has happened has happened, I can’t change it. But my fans, who have shown so much love on me, are right to feel sab.)”

Talking about his friendship with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni said, “Mera aur Rubina ka joh rishta hai woh apne aap bana hai. Woh aisa banaya nahi gaya, woh apne aap grow hua, bana – bahot aacha bana. Khana banate the saath mai, toh khana banate banate baat karte the. Subay kabhi bhet ke baat karte the, kabhi unhone kuch bola. Mere gusse mai woh humesha muje calm down karne aati thi. Toh kahi na kahi waise waiseban gaya, and it’s beautiful. Ristey bahot kaam hote hai duniya mai jab bante hai… (Our relationship/friendship just happened and it’s very nice.)”

Talking about what he plans on doing as soon as he gets out, Aly Goni said, “Sounga pehle toh. Bahut sara sounga. Aur khana peena family ke saath. (I will sleep. And then spend quality time with my family.)”

