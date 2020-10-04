Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan To Jasmin Bhasin - Rejected, To Be Confirmed & Selected Contestants!

So finally Bigg Boss 14 premiered yesterday. In case you have missed the grand premiere, don’t worry. We are here to give you the complete list of contestants who have entered the Salman Khan Show. The previous seasons’ contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are pulling the strings from a hidden corner of the house and the contestants will get confirmed only after a period of 15 days. Even among the contestants who are the part of the show, four contestants still stand rejected.

Advertisement

Today, we are telling you the status of 11 celebrities who have entered the controversial Bigg Boss house namely, Eijaz Khan, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin.

Advertisement

Eijas Khan: Inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He has entered the house saying that Bigg Boss house is going to be a challenge for him. He had also mentioned his happiness on the social distancing norms.

Nikki Tamboli: Inside the house. The actress is bubbly and had openly said that she is ready to break hearts inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The audience is speculating something can cook up between her and Eijas Khan in upcoming weeks.

Jasmin Bhasin: Inside the house. The actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Viewers are eager to know how she would deal with the challenges in the house.

Pavitra Punia: Inside the house. The Splitsvilla beauty had said that if anyone hurts her inside the house, she is ready to break heads. She also mentioned that she went against her family’s will to enter the controversial house.

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Rejected. Jaan Kumar Sanu entered the show crooning to his singer-father Kumar Sanu’s song “Sochenge Tumhe Pyar” from Deewana. While Pavitra has been put in the ‘to be confirmed’ zone, Jaan has been rejected.

Rahul Vaidya: Inside the house. He was the last contestant at Bigg Boss 14 premiere. He has been given a rather quirky task by Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar. Rahul has to earn a kiss from one of the female contestants. If that doesn’t happen, he won’t be allowed to sleep.

Abhinav Shukla: Inside the house. The TV actor was asked by Sidharth Shukla to do a topless ramp walk to get a ticket inside the Bigg Boss house.

Rubina Dilaik: Rejected. The actress entered the show with Abhinav Shukla.While her husband Abhinav got the Toofani seniors’ approval, Rubina was left out in the cold.

Sara Gurpal: Rejected. The Punjabi model and actress has starred in many music videos and is quite popular in the audience. She gave an amazing performance as she presented her beautiful voice to the viewers. but unfortunately, she couldn’t make it to the house.

Nishant Singh Malkani: Rejected. The TV actor mentioned that she can be over adjusting to his favourite people and on the other hand, he would not like to adjust at all for the people he doesn’t like.

Shehzad Deol: Inside the house. The Punjabi model was selected by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Jasmin Bhasin: “Totally Prepared About Backstabbing & Gossiping”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube