After Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss 14 to have yet another couple? In yesterday’s episode, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were having a conversation, where the latter confessed that a boy is running through her imagination.

Devoleena revealed that the boy of her imagination was wearing blue, and Rakhi was quick to point out that Rahul was wearing blue. However, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress later confirmed that she has a boyfriend outside, and this is just for the show.

Previously, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya were seen getting close to each other. The two were seen singing at the dinner table. She even revealed that music is really very close to her heart, and he was seen singing her favourite songs. Devoleena also said to Rakhi Sawant that Rahul cares for her inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Following the conversation, fans took to Twitter and tweeted to Disha Parmar suggesting her to enter the show and save Rahul Vaidya. However, Disha has handled the matter in a cool manner. Take a look at the tweets below:

Devo has a crush on Rahul😲 She indirectly accepted in front of Rakha😂😂😂@disha11parmar soch lo, andar jaane ka plan abhi bhi cancel? 🤭#RahulVaidya #BB14 — CallMeRi (@rishaaaaaaa_) January 27, 2021 Ladka demand mein hai..🤣🤣 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become a proxy for Eijaz Khan on the controversial reality show. Reportedly, Eijaz has been working double shifts so that he can re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house at the earliest. Even his fans have been rooting for her.

In yesterday’s episode, Rakhi also said to Rahul Vaidya that Aly Goni is harming his game, to which he said that he cannot fake friendships on the show. He also said that he is aware of Aly’s game plan as he is quite straight forward.

So what do you think of Disha Parmar should enter Bigg Boss house to save her boyfriend from Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Let us know in the comments.

