After a little bit of delay “Bigg Boss 14” finally went on-air on October 3. The Salman Khan-hosted show has roped in celebrities like – Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, and Jaan Kumar Sanu – as contestants aka freshers. The show also features Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan as seniors, who are there to make the freshers’ lives difficult. The name of the contestants is always a mystery, so we spoke to a few and asked who they wanted to see in the BB house this year. Here’s what they said:

Dhruvee Haldankar: I wanted to see Vidyut Jammwal and Deepika Padukone in the house. I wonder if they can be brought in. It will be fun to hear about their life’s story!

Bhavesh Kumar: I wanted to see Mona Singh. I have been a fan of her since “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin” and I am sure she would have lifted the trophy.

Jhanvi Sethi: I am looking forward to seeing Radhe Maa on the show.

Vikas Sethi: I am not particularly keen on one specific person on the show but Radhe Maa would be interesting for sure.

Avinash Mukherjee: I am looking forward to seeing more of Radhe Maa in the show. I loved how she gave her blessings to the contestants.

Srishti Jain: I’d love to watch Ranveer Singh sir, he seems like a very interesting person and I think he’d fit right in and be super entertaining and endearing.

Pranitaa Pandit: I know it’s not possible but I would love to see Ranveer Singh inside the house because I genuinely feel that he is so full of energy and spark and he will add a lot of entertainment in the house if he ever gets inside.

Delnaaz Irani: I don’t think we need any Bollywood celebrities when there is already so much hungama and fun happening with TV celebrities. They are best at doing movies. But, I always wanted late Mr. Rishi Kapoor to be part of the show, I have always said this during my season.

Aashish Mehrotra: I want to see Raghav Jugyl in the Bigg Boss house because I wanted to see how he will handle himself in the house. He is one character I adore on TV and he is so real so I wanted to see him inside the house.

Rohit Choudhary: I would like to see Sonu Sood inside the house. He is such a nice person and it would have been interesting to see him in the show.

Urvashi Upadhyay Sharle: I wanted to see Jasmin Bhasin in the show and I am happy that she is there.

Ansh Bagri: Not a celebrity, but I wanted to see anchor Arnab Goswami inside the house because in his show he is more or less like the Bigg Boss, so I wanted to see how long he can survive and what is the real him.

Khushbhoo Kamal: I want to see Kapil Sharma inside the house. He makes people laugh in his show but how we don’t know how he is in his real-life so I wanted to see him going inside the house. I am sure he will make people laugh there too and maybe just like other contestants he will also lose his temper so it will be interesting to see him.

