Bigg Boss 13: WHAT! Mahira Sharma Was Dating Ex-Contestant Manu Punjabi, Broke Up 40 Days Before The Show?

Bigg Boss 13 is reportedly getting an extension and fans can’t keep calm. Although there is no official confirmation by the channel about the same but reports of Bigg Boss 13 getting an extension is doing the rounds on social media. Amid everything else, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s romance rumours are also going strong in the house.

Every now and then, we see Paras making a move on Mahira and she doesn’t oppose it either. Talking about their ongoing romance, Spotboye revealed that the model/actress broke up with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Manu Punjabi only 40 days before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house!

Recently, Mahira’s mother also entered the house and disapproved of her romance with Paras. Not just that, talking to Pinkvilla, Paras’ girlfriend, Akanksha revealed that he should change his game strategy now, as the Mahira card is not working for him anymore.

“I was very clear that play the game, make it more fun; sell your playboy image that works for you. I never said to corner yourself with a girl and have those love angles, be physically close; obviously, as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that” she added.

