Bigg Boss 13 Creates HISTORY With Its TV Ratings & Breaks The Records Of All The Previous Seasons

Bigg Boss 13 is over but still making headlines every now and then. The latest piece of news regarding the show is the latest television ratings released by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) for the seventh week of 2020. Bigg Boss 13 has broken all the previous records with its ratings. It has garnered 10.5 million impressions for the finale week.

Bigg Boss 13 garnered 6.5 million impressions a week before its finale and had a very strong buzz. This season witnessed the most trending contestants in the history of the show. Last year on December 30, 2018, Bigg Boss 12 garnered 9 million impressions in its finale while Bigg Boss 11 received 8.4 million impressions.

Sidharth Shukla won the title of Bigg Boss 13 and took the trophy home whereas Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of the show. The top five contestants were Sidharth, Asim, Rashami, Shehnaaz and Arti. Sidharth and Asim’s fights were the talk of the town and used to make headlines every now and then.

Well, let’s see when we get to see the next season of Bigg Boss.

