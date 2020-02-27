PSPK27: Arjun Rampal To Play Antagonist In Pawan Kalyan’s Period Drama?

Actor and Politician Pawan Kalyan aka ‘Power Star’ who is making his comeback in films after a long gap of almost 2 years happens to be in talks not just for #PSPK26, which is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, but also for his next which is helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamundi.

The film that we are talking about has been tentatively titled as #PSPK27 is said to be a period drama.

The latest news related to #PSPK27 is that as per various reports the makers have roped in National award-winning Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal to play the lead antagonist in the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be confirmed by Arjun Rampal and the makers.

If everything falls in place, then #PSPK27 will be Arjun’s Telugu debut.

Reportedly, the makers are also in talks with Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and Pragya Jaiswal to play the lead opposite to Pawan Kalyan in the period drama.

Apart from #PSPK26( Pink remake), and #PSPK27 (period drama), Pawan Kalyan also has yet another Telugu venture i.e #PSPK28 which will be helmed by Harish Shankar, who in 2012 delivered a superhit Gabbar Singh which had the ‘Power Star’ lead.

