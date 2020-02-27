Gajraj Rao Shares A Heart Breaking Incident When He Was Reminded He Is Not A ‘Star’

Gajraj Rao was already a digital star but soon became a bankable name in the Bollywood industry as well. His performance in Badhaai Ho was exceptional and the audience was waiting to see him spread the same magic again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor united with Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana for the second time for this Aanand L Rai film.

To promote the film, Ayushmann along with Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar was giving interviews to media. In one of the many interviews, the team was asked about how they deal with social media to which Gajraj Rao said that he feels that Twitter is a ‘pehelwan’s akhada’ while Instagram feels like a spa.

He opened up about how once he was humiliated badly online after he lashed out on an airline company for losing his bags. He revealed that some of the users went on to say that he is not a that big star to be making so much fuss about it.

Talking to Zoom, Gajraj said, “Two-three months ago, I made a mistake on Twitter. I had taken a flight but left my baggage in the cabin. I complained to them and they said my stuff will be given to me in five minutes. Those five minutes turned to 1.5 hours. I was asking everyone about it but then I thought I should tweet about. So I did it, named the airline, tweeted it.”

“Got the first response in five minutes: ‘Tu star nahi hai be’ (You’re not a star). Another said ‘You’re not a celebrity. Don’t treat yourself as a celebrity.’ I thought to myself that I didn’t do that as a celebrity but I realised that the popularity or adulation I have got, some could get confused. So I deleted that after 15-20 minutes with a lot of anger,” he added.

Talking about working with Jitendra on TVF’s sketch Conversations with Dad: Daddyji’s Gift after Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor said, “It has been an absolute delight sharing the screen with Jeetu! Both of us have grown together as actors on the digital screen and share a very endearing relationship with each other. Hence, it feels even more special when our equation brings so many smiles to our audience’s face. Daddyji’s Gift is yet another sketch that perfectly captures the most intrinsic aspect of any father-son relationship and I am certain that both of us will remind you of your own conversations with your dads,” Gajraj said.

Talking about his just-released film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, it collected Rs 32.66 crores in its first three days of release.

