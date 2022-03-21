Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Now that we got to know out of all the actors who you’ll found the best villain in 2021’s blockbuster films, it’s now time to get to know who you find the best-papped celebrity in Bollywood. We have shortlisted a list of 4 actresses- Nora Fatehi, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora, who we found to have aced the pap game.

Take a look at all the nominees for Koimoi Audience Poll 2021’s Best Papped Celebrity of 2021, and cast in your votes below:

1. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is just the epitome of perfection when it comes to gracing the flashlight of the cameras. Around 2021 we have seen many looks from the actress from western to traditional and she manages to nail them. She’s quite fond of wearing beautifully patterned dresses which be seen in many of her outings.

check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Well, this young aspiring actress does know how to present herself in front of the cameras. Whether it be her gym wear or casual outfits, she brings in class every one of her outfits. The actress has brought in many fashion trends and inspired many by the way she brings herself in front of the camera.

Check out one of her looks below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

3. Malaika Arora

Speaking about class, Malaika Arora just takes it to another level. Her lovely collection of sassy and bold outfits has left many jaws dropping. The actress/ dancer can ace any looks whether it be a casual outing or an important function.

Here’s one of her looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

4. Sara Ali Khan

Lastly, we have Saif Ali Khan’s princess and daughter Sara Ali Khan. The actress is witnessed in many looks from her presence at the airport or her going to the gym, and honestly, she can charm everything with her cuteness. The actress has also been seen in sizzling outfits that have made many fall head over heels for her.

Check out one of her looks below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Cast your votes for Koimoi Audience Poll 2021’s Best Papped Celebrity of 2021 here:

Polls Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Best Papped Celebrity Nora Fatehi

Janhvi Kapoor

Malaika Arora

Sara Ali Khan View Results

