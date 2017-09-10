Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has finally beaten his film Rowdy Rathore which stood at the 1st position in the actor’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time.

Rowdy Rathore has a lifetime collection of 131 crores at the box office whereas Toilet: Ek Prem Katha now finally has a collection of 133.60 crores.

“There is a huge difference though between Rowdy Rathore and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. Former was a ‘masala’ entertainer which came at a time when such South remakes ruled. It had chartbuster songs as well and the action-humour quotient further helped the cause. On the other hand, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is a social flick and didn’t have any precedent whatsoever. It had to work ‘apnedum par’ and that too on a subject (sanitation) that is typically relegated to documentaries and that too for bare minimum audience,” told an insider to Bollywood Hungama.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's Highest Grossing Films Of All Time List:

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is on a golden run in his film career, turned 50 on Saturday and treated his fans to a poster of his upcoming film Gold on the occasion.

“Every cloud has a silver lining but with your love, my clouds got a lining of gold. As my age turns gold, here’s the poster of a film close to my heart,” Akshay shared on Twitter along with the poster.

Gold, backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on Independence Day, 2018.

In sync with the theme, the poster features Akshay’s side profile caught in a golden circle. It is superimposed on the iconic Olympic rings and “XIV Olympiad London 1948”. The tagline reads: “The Dream That United A Nation”, and behind the film’s title is a sprawling stadium.

Gold marks the first association between Akshay and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It will also introduce actress Mouni Roy into Bollywood.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen alongside Rajnikanth in 2.0 and with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Padman.