When ABCD 2 released back in 2015, Varun Dhawan achieved his first 100 crore film. Delivering hits since his debut, his latest Judwaa 2 is an achievement he’ll always be proud of.

Judwaa 2 recently crossed Badrinath Ki Dulhania in the list of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing movies. Judwaa 2 in 5 days became 4th highest grosser in the list. It now stands at the grand total of 108.08 crores at the box office.

The lastest film Judwaa 2 has crossed is ABCD 2. This Remo D’Souza’s dance action film collected 107 crores when it was released. Judwaa 2 in 9 days has entered the top 3 in Varun Dhawan’s list.

The next target for the film is Badrinath Ki Dulhania which stands at 116 crores. With the pace, Judwaa 2 is racing, it’ll not take many days to surpass that benchmark too.

The Main Tera Hero actor said that it had been an amazing journey to team up with his father David Dhawan, who has directed the film and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

“I genuinely hope I can make people laugh and smile and just enjoy. We need to learn to laugh on ourselves and not be scared of judgment. So I did this film to do that this is an Indian genre not something influenced from the west,” Varun said in a statement.

With Judwaa 2 crossing 100 crores, Varun Dhawan amassed a 100 points to his kitty in the Power Index table taking his total to 400 points. He has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor who stands at 300 points.

Judwaa 2, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

While Judwaa 2 is enjoying its time at the box office Varun Dhawan has already released an introduction promo of his next Sui Dhaaga. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October.