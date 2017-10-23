Ajay Devgn and team’s Golmaal Again has collected 87.60 crores in 3 days scattering many records at the box office. The movie has crossed 3 movies in the list of Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing movies of all time.

The list is topped by Singham Returns which stands tall at the total of 141 crores. Golmaal 3 [107 crores] and Son Of Sardaar [105.03 crores] comprises the top 3 in the list.

Check out the list of Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest grossers of all time:

Golmaal Again having the strong back of single screens as well as multiplexes stands at a grand total of 92 crores at the box office. The film was expected to do well having major of factors including Diwali weeked in the favour of it. It has what Indian audiences were striving to see since a long time – pure family entertainment.

Ajay Devgn’s last film Baadshaho could not do as per expectations but Golmaal Again is the most profitable compensation for it.

Golmaal Again has crossed the lifetime collections of Satyagraha [67.85 crores], Drishyam [76.16 crores] and Baadshaho [78.02 crores] The next target for the film to cross is Rajneeti [93 crores] and Singham [100 crores] which most probably will be crossed by today.

Golmaal Again did start getting extra screens at multiplexes from Saturday as it was performing better than Secret Superstar which had a 50% share of screens at major multiplexes on Friday and this helped the film on Saturday and Sunday.

The film started with 65-70% occupancy in the morning shows which was in the similar range as the opening day. Once again it was running to packed houses in the noon shows. Especially family audience came in huge numbers. There were some drops in the evening shows which is very much acceptable.

This week there are no such major releases so Golmaal Again could have the leverage of one more week. Ajay Devgn, who will also be seen essaying the role of an income tax officer in Raid, is shooting for the film in Lucknow.