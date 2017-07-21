The most- awaited dance film Munna Michael has finally hit the theaters today. Since the buzz of the film was too much, the film was expected to have a good start at the box office. However, the movie had an average occupancy of 15% to 20% at the box office.

Tiger Shroff saw 2 releases last year but not both of them enjoyed the taste of success at the box office. His last released A Flying Jatt tanked at the box office and was declared as a flop. Before A Fling Jatt, he had Baaghi which was loved by the public resulting as a hit at ticket windows. It crossed the collections of Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti which earned 55 crores at the box office.

And now, Tiger is back with Munna Michael. The film has released in 3400 screens. The opening across North India is low. The single screens in UP are better but still below the mark. However, single screens of Maharashtra have got a very good opening. The makers of the movie had targeted the single screens.

The promos had garnered enough buzz to give the film a decent opening. Even the songs like Ding Dang, Beparwah, and Main Hoon were liked quite a lot by the audience but it seems the buzz didn’t work.

Furthermore, the film Dunkirk has got some good collections and reviews. The movie is not dubbed in any language but still, it is set to make a mark at the Indian box office. It is said to be Christopher Nolan’s best directorial. Whereas, Lipstick Under My Burkha got a very low opening even after the word of mouth promotions. Lipstick and Dunkirk will turn out to be better because of multiplexes being their target audience.