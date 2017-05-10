Baahubali 2‘s jaw-dropping collections, continue to astonish us in the second week. The film has broken every possible record and is on a glorious run at the box office. The film collected approximately 15.60 crores on second Tuesday which is huge. It is remaining rock steady in the weekdays and that’s impressive.

The Hindi version now stands with a collection of 358.35 at the domestic box office. Yesterday, the film surpassed the lifetime collections of PK and is now eying to break the record of Dangal soon. The film is now aiming to surpass the collections of Bollywood’s highest grosser Dangal which is 387.39 crores.

Looking at the way the film is performing, it seems the Hindi version will turn out to be the first ever 400 crores grosser. Currently, the film has no competition and is enjoying its second week.

Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. The film is produced under the banner of Arka Mediaworks.

Looking at April releases in the past, Baahubali: The Conclusion has scored the highest so far. Usually, thanks to the clash of Bollywood releases with IPL matches, the business for films is low in the Cricketing season but this magnum opus has proved it all wrong.

The film became first ever Indian film to collect 1000 crores worldwide. The craze for the franchise has been unusual and looking at the massive weekday collections, it seems the film is enjoying a repeat audience. Single screens have benefitted a lot from this film since last week was no release and Baahubali continued to dominate the theaters.

With two releases, Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu up for release this Friday, it will be interesting to see how Baahubali 2 holds up for its third weekend.