The Baadshah and Greek God of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are set to lock horns with Raees and Kaabil on 25th January.

Since 2011, both the actors have enjoyed a good opening for their respective films at the box office, thanks to their immense star power and great fan following.

The opening day collections of SRK’s Happy New Year (44.97 crores) still holds the record of highest single day total, while Hrithik has scored his highest opening day collection with Bang Bang which is 27.54.

Both the actors had a bad 2016 since Mohenjo Daro and Fan failed to create magic at the box office. Naturally, now they are trying their best to promote their individual films.

Let’s see who wins this opening day battle in 2017:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Don 2 15.30 Cr Shah Rukh Khan Ra. One 18.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 07.50 Cr

2012 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Jab Tak Hai Jaan 15.00 Cr Hrithik Roshan Agneepath 23.00 Cr

2013 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express 33.10 Cr Hrithik Roshan Krrish 3 24.2 Cr

2014 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Happy New Year 44.97 Cr Hrithik Roshan Bang Bang 27.54 Cr

2015 Actor Films Opening Day Collections Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale 21.80 Cr Hrithik Roshan Had No Movie -