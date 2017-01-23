SHARE

The Baadshah and Greek God of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are set to lock horns with Raees and Kaabil on 25th January.


Since 2011, both the actors have enjoyed a good opening for their respective films at the box office, thanks to their immense star power and great fan following.

The opening day collections of SRK’s Happy New Year (44.97 crores) still holds the record of highest single day total, while Hrithik has scored his highest opening day collection with Bang Bang which is 27.54.

Both the actors had a bad 2016 since Mohenjo Daro and Fan failed to create magic at the box office. Naturally, now they are trying their best to promote their individual films.

Let’s see who wins this opening day battle in 2017:

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

2011  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDon 2 15.30 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanRa. One18.00 Cr
Hrithik Roshan Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 07.50 Cr

2012  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanJab Tak Hai Jaan15.00 Cr
Hrithik RoshanAgneepath23.00 Cr

2013  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanChennai Express33.10 Cr
Hrithik RoshanKrrish 324.2 Cr

2014  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanHappy New Year44.97 Cr
Hrithik RoshanBang Bang27.54 Cr

2015  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanDilwale21.80 Cr
Hrithik RoshanHad No Movie-

2016  
ActorFilmsOpening Day Collections
Shah Rukh KhanFan19.20 Cr
Shah Rukh KhanDear Zindagi08.75 Cr
Hrithik RoshanMohenjo Daro08.87 Cr

