Rating: 3.5/5 stars (Three and Half stars)

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor.

What’s Good: The well-played out love stories; the music; the direction and cinematography.

What’s Bad: The tiring climax; some performances.

Loo Break: None.

Watch or Not?: Jab Tak Hai Jaan is worth a watch

Akira (Anushka Sharma) is a spunky student out for a project in Ladakh when she chances upon the story of Indian army’s bomb disposal officer Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) and decides to make a documentary on him: The Man Who Cannot Die.

The story goes into flashback mode as we learn about Samar’s lost love. A hard working chap in London, Samar worked a couple of jobs to make ends meet but always looked at the brighter side of things. A chance meeting with the rich heiress Meera (Katrina Kaif) changes both their lives. While Meera wants Punjabi singing lessons from him, Samar barters it for English lessons from her. Soon, the two fall in love, though Meera is betrothed to someone else.

On the other side of the timeline, Samar is now a bitter, reticent army officer who doesn’t even bother with a bomb suit while defusing explosives. Akira finds herself increasingly drawn to Samar and even he thaws a bit.

But why did Samar and Meera part ways? Will they meet again? And does Akira have a chance with Samar?

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Review: Script Analysis

Devika Bhagat and Aditya Chopra’s screenplay manages to strike some wonderful romantic chords. Aditya Chopra has penned some really lovely dialogues. His story though, is not as flawless. While the love, romance and amorous feeling are beautifully conveyed, you feel more frustration than pity at Meera’s pacts with “Sir Jesus”. Neetu Kapoor’s love story may sound romantic, but it doesn’t make much sense.

Coming to the climax. There’s no way to put it kindly: it is just terribly long. Watching paint dry would make more interesting activity and you just want to get the heck over with it.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Review: Star Performances

The best performance of Shah Rukh Khan in the movie is when he has joined the army. As lover boy Samar, he’s just hamming it. Katrina Kaif does well as Meera but falls short in quite a few places. Anushka Sharma is darn good and your heart goes out for the kid Akira. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor are cute in their guest appearance. Anupam Kher has very little to do as Meera’s father.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Review: Direction, Music & Technical Aspects

It would be very difficult to not view this film without knowing that it’s the last by Yash Chopra and letting it colour your view a bit. But the auteur mesmerizes you with two love stories and gets to root for each of them. If only he had managed to trim the climax, the film would have really stood out. But, alas.

The picturesque Ladakh, Kashmir and London attest Anil Mehta’s cinematography. Rahman’s music is very good, though not as memorable as some of his earlier songs might have been. The music in Shah Rukh’s entry sequences are power-packed. Namrata Rao’s editing is good.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Review: The Last Word

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is worth a watch, and that’s not just to pay your last respects to the legend Yash Chopra. It’s a movie that puts the mushy, filmy craziness back in love stories.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Trailer

Jab Tak Hai Jaan released on 13th November, 2012.

Share with us your experience of watching Jab Tak Hai Jaan.